Vieux Fort Teenager Reported Missing – St. Lucia Times News

Officers attached to the Vieux Fort Police Station are investigating a report of a missing teenager and are seeking public help in locating her.

On its official Facebook page, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) identified the youngster as Darlene Daniel Piltie, a fifteen-year-old resident of New Dock Road, Vieux Fort, last seen on Friday, March 4, 2022.

According to the RSLPF, she is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, brown-skinned and slender in size.

If seen please contact the Vieux Fort Police Station at 456-3905, 456-3906, and 285-2146 or the nearest police station, the RSLPF Facebook post urged.

