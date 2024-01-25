Vieux Fort Residents Upset Over Illegal Dumping Of Garbage – St. Lucia Times

Residents of Vigier in Vieux Fort North are upset over individuals illegally dumping garbage in their community.

One resident observed that the community provides important access between the Vieux Fort Highway and other areas.

Al Prince, spokesman for the community’s Development Committee, said the dumping had occurred for some time.

Eventually, the Committee learned of the practice.

Prince told HTS Evening News that items, including books, indicated that the trash had come from as far away as Micoud.

“Going through the garbage, we’re seeing names that are not from the community, and they are from Micoud. We even get police uniform there,” he disclosed.

Prince asserted that there are designated garbage disposal sites and warned that residents in his community would report anyone they find dumping garbage illegally.

The Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority (SLSWMA) told St. Lucia Times it was investigating the matter.

Headline photo: Screen grab from HTS Evening News report.