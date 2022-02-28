Vieux Fort Police Probe Suspected Drowning – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Vieux Fort Police Station officers are investigating a suspected drowning at Sandy Beach on Saturday about 5:20 pm.

Investigators have identified the deceased as 57-year-old Delbert Ferdinand of Praslin.

Station Officer Anwar Deterville of the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) disclosed that about 5:48 pm the Crash Fire Hall at Vieux Fort received a request for assistance and dispatched an ambulance to Sandy Beach.

“The crew met with police officers who were already on scene. Police led them to a male who was found pulseless and breathless,” Deterville disclosed.

He said emergency responders performed an assessment, began CPR and continued while transporting the patient to St Jude Hospital, where emergency personnel handed him over to hospital staff.

There are no further details at present.

