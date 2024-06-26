Vieux Fort Man Remanded On Firearm, Ammunition Charges

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, about 2:45a.m., Police Officers attached to the Crime Suppression Team recovered a Firearm and Ammunition in Cedar Heights, Vieux-Fort. One (1) man was arrested and later charged regarding this recovery.

The officers were out on routine patrols when they spotted the suspect; twenty-nine-year-old (29) Kyle Joseph also known as “Pablo” of Dacretin, Choiseul.

He was apprehended, and a search revealed one (1) 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven (11) rounds of ammunition.

This matter was referred to the Criminal Investigations Department in Vieux Fort, who subsequently charged Kyle Joseph for Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

He was escorted to the Second District Court for bail purposes, where he was remanded into custody pending further proceedings.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force