Vieux Fort Man Hospitalised After Dog Attack – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Friday, residents say three dogs, including a pit bull, attacked a Vieux Fort man known as ‘Frenchman’ leaving him nursing multiple bite wounds.

Emergency personnel from the Vieux Fort fire station responded after receiving a call for help around 5:10 pm and transported the 69-year old victim to St Jude Hospital in stable condition.

Officials said the man sustained bites to the arms and legs due to the Grace, Vieux Fort incident.

According to reports from the community, “Frenchman’ was walking along the road when two ‘mongrels’ on the loose attacked him.

– Advertisement –

A relative of the victim told St Lucia Times that the pit bull, in a yard without a fence, managed to free itself from its tether and joined in the attack.

The relative said neighbours then came to ‘Frenchman’s’ rescue, after which an ambulance took him to the hospital.

– Advertisement –