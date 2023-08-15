Vieux Fort Business Community Meets Customs, SLASPA Top Officials – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

In keeping with the commitment made by the President of the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture, Mr. Trevor Louisy, to the business community of Vieux Fort, the Chamber is pleased to advise of a dialogue between the Vieux Fort business community and key public sector agencies.

The meeting has been confirmed for Thursday July 20th, 2023, from 2:00 p.m., at the Green’s Building, Beanfield, Vieux Fort.

The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce is pleased to confirm that the Comptroller of Customs and the General Manager of the St. Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority, will participate in a dialogue to better understand the needs of the Business Community in the Town of Vieux Fort, and how these two critical agencies can assist them meet the business objectives.

The Chamber is of the strong view, that regular dialogue can breed a constructive and productive relationship between the Public and Private Sectors, to the benefit of all partners involved. When the Chamber met with businesses from Vieux Fort in May 2023, many spoke about their concerns and challenges when dealing with import and export issues, as well as those related to the operations of the Air and Seaport services.

The Chamber hopes that this meeting will be the first in a continuous program of public private sector dialogue, on issues specific to the business community from Vieux Fort.

The Chamber is seeking to leverage its years of experience and longstanding positive working relationship with the public sector, to improve business facilitation in Vieux Fort and more importantly, cause more specific and deliberate attention to be paid to the southern business community.

The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce has invited several other senior public servants to attend the dialogue in support of the efforts to build a collaborative engagement between the Vieux Fort business community and the providers of public services.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture

