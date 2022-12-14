VIDEO: Two women shot, one fatally, in St James Loop Jamaica

The St James police are probing the shooting of two women, one fatally, in a daylight attack by yet unknown assailants at a home in the parish on Wednesday morning.

Reports are that about 10am, residents heard gunshots coming from a premises in York Bush district, and summoned the police.

The two women were later found suffering from gunshot wounds, and were taken to hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for the deadly attack.

More details of the incident are anticipated.

See the video below of the scene of the attack.