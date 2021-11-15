Victoria Hospital Sexual & Reproductive Health Clinic Services Relocated

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs informs the public of the relocation of the Victoria Hospital Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) Clinic Services to the Castries Wellness Centre.

Sexual and Reproductive Health Clinic services are available on the 2 nd floor of the Castries Wellness Centre, Mondays to Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with emergency

services on Friday mornings from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Please call 453-7820 to schedule an appointment or for further information. Dermatology Clinic Services remain available at the Castries Wellness Centre on Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. and is also available on the 2 nd floor of the Castries Wellness Centre.

The public is reminded that Sexual and Reproductive Health Clinic Services at the Vieux Fort Wellness Center continue every Tuesday from 8 a.m.

The Ministry of Health looks forward to continue serving the public with sexual and

reproductive health clinic services.

