Victim Stable After Shooting In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) says the victim of a Ti Colon, Castries shooting on Monday was stable when emergency personnel transported him to the hospital.

SLFS Communications Officer Stacy Joseph said at about 9:45 pm, a crew from fire service headquarters in Castries responded to a report of an alleged shooting.

“The emergency crew found a male individual, who appeared to be in his late twenties, lying on the floor,” Joseph disclosed.

She said an assessment revealed that the patient had sustained several penetrating wounds.

– Advertisement –

According to the SLFS spokeswoman, the emergency responders tended to the man’s wounds before transporting him to the OKEU Hospital.

“The patient remained in stable condition and was handed over to medical personnel upon arrival,” Joseph said.

– Advertisement –