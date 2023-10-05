Vibrant 2023-24 Cruise Tourism Season Projected For Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia, the Caribbean’s Leading Nature, and Adventure Tourism Destination, eagerly anticipates the revival of cruise tourism as it sets sail into the 2023/24 season, from October 8th.

This season, which runs until September 2024, is poised to be dynamic and prosperous, featuring over 400 cruise calls and a projected 600,000 cruise passengers.

The 2023/24 season holds significant promise with 19 inaugural calls, including the opening call by Carnival Venezia, reaffirming Saint Lucia’s position as a premier Caribbean cruise destination.

Carnival Venezia’s call to Port Castries on October 8th is part of a 14-day fun Italian cruise, sailing from its homeport in New York.

Cruise tourism is a cornerstone of Saint Lucia’s economy, providing substantial employment opportunities and support to local businesses, and benefiting tour operators, artisans, taxi drivers, government and private sector service providers.

Honourable Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information highlighted the significance of this development: “Saint Lucia eagerly anticipates the return of cruise tourism, an industry of profound economic and cultural importance to our nation. The upcoming 2023/24 cruise season promises substantial economic benefits, empowering our local communities, and reinforcing our position as the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure, Nature, and Honeymoon Destination. We are dedicated to maintaining the highest health and safety standards to protect both our visitors and our community.”

As the season sets sail, Saint Lucia extends its appreciation to cruise lines, industry partners, and dedicated professionals working diligently to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Travelers and cruise enthusiasts are invited to embark on an unforgettable journey during this season, exploring the vivid wonders of Saint Lucia’s, lush landscapes, delectable cuisine, vibrant culture, and warm-hearted people.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. Headline photo: Stock image.

