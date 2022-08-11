Veteran Vieux Fort Fisherman Missing At Sea – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A veteran Bruceville, Vieux Fort fisherman has been reported missing at sea after failing to return home from a fishing expedition on Friday, August 5, 2022.

A relative identified the missing fisher as 64-year-old Marcellus George, alias ‘Coshee’.

The relative said he left home around 7:30 am to go to the Fisheries Complex in Vieux Fort, where colleagues reported that he ventured out to sea alone in a boat.

George, who has been a fisher for over two decades, did not return and did not respond to mobile telephone calls.

A family member said it’s not the first time that he has been reported missing.

It was disclosed that in 2000 George and two others were reported missing at sea after their boat encountered engine trouble.

After drifting for two days, they were eventually rescued.

George’s family said they have made a report to the Marine Police regarding his failure so far to return home and are keeping hopes alive that he will eventually be found.

