Veteran Educator Urges Young Men To Put Down The Guns, Pick Up A Skill – St. Lucia Times News

Veteran Saint Lucian educator Fortuna Anthony has urged young men to reject violence in settling disputes and put away their firearms.

Anthony spoke in an interview with the Communications Unit of the Ministry of Education, as district and school counsellors recently ended a one-day workshop in Dennery on character building and resilience among students.

The Ministry of Education hosted the event, for which Anthony was the facilitator, amid a surge in gun violence.

Saint Lucia recorded its 29th homicide on Tuesday morning when a man was shot dead in La Clery, Castries.

Regarding the upsurge in crime, Anthony advised young people there’s nothing wrong with stepping back in a conflict situation.

“It is when you believe you can resolve conflict with violence that things escalate. To our young men, I am asking them –put down the guns,” she stated.

“The government has put a number of skills programmes in place. Get a skill, become independent and leave the violence behind because we are building the next generation and if we are not careful as we grow older we will pay the price,” Anthony warned.

She told the Communications Unit of the Ministry of Education that she has seen how strategic interventions using the principles of character building and resilience have changed many lives.

Anthony expressed that teaching young people to embrace those principles can begin to change the tide and groom the youngsters to deal differently with conflicts.

Organisers of the Dennery workshop for district and school counsellors explained that the counsellors are well-placed within schools to transfer needed skills and values, the lack of which contributes to societal ills.

