Veteran Dominican Journalist Parry Bellot Dies

CMC News:- Veteran journalist and publisher, Parry Bellot died Monday at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, relatives have confirmed. They said Bellot, who was in his 70’s, had been a patient at the hospital for the past week. The cause of death had not been disclosed, but media reports said he had been suffering from problems linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Bellot, who began his journalism career in 1976 and was the publisher of Link news magazine that first appeared here in 1977. Bellot, who served as a press communication adviser to the Eugenia Charles administration in the 1980’s