Verification Section Of Immigration Department Relocated – St. Lucia Times News

In order to improve processing services at the current office, the verification section of the Immigration Department is now relocated.
As of Monday, August 22, 2022, persons seeking to submit passport applications are asked to do so at the Ward Building located on the corner of High Street and Chisel Street, Castries.
Applicants will then be provided with an appointment at the Immigration Department, for completion of the process.
Kindly note that no applications will be accepted at the Immigration Department on Bridge Street, Castries until further notice.
Detailed updates will be provided in due course. Thank you for your continued cooperation.
SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force
