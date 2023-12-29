Venezuela Holds Military Exercise Amid Border Controversy With Guyana – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Venezuela has announced a ‘defensive’ military exercise involving 5,600 military personnel in response to Britain sending a warship to waters off Guyana, multiple international media outlets have reported.

The reports quoted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro referring to “the provocation and threat of the United Kingdom against peace and the sovereignty of our country.”

According to the BBC, Maduro described the British warship issue as “practically a military threat from London,” breaking the “spirit” of a recent agreement between Venezuela and Guyana not to use force to settle their dispute.

On Sunday, the UK confirmed HMS Trent would participate in joint exercises with Guyana after Christmas.

France 24 reported that a Venezuelan government statement urged immediate action to withdraw the vessel.

Amid the latest controversy, Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, declared on Facebook that neither Venezuela nor any other State has anything to fear from activities within Guyana’s sovereign territory or waters.

“I have iterated before that we harbor no ambitions or intentions to covet what does not belong to us. We are fully committed to peaceful relations with our neighbors and all countries in our Region,” Ali stated.

He noted that Guyana has long partnered with regional and international states to enhance internal security.

Ali also declared that the partnerships threaten no one and do not intend to be aggressive or constitute an offensive act against any state.

Headline photo: (L to R) Presidents Ali and Maduro

