Vendors Urged to Secure Pension Plans Before It Is Too Late

·2 min read
Home
Local News
Vendors Urged to Secure Pension Plans Before It Is Too Late
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

Peter “Ras Ipa” Isaac, President of the Vendors Association, has concerns about the lack of a robust pension plan for the organisation’s members.

He disclosed that despite repeated calls for financial contributions, the association has yet to establish a successful pension scheme.

As a result, many vendors nearing retirement age face an uncertain future.

Isaac admitted, “I have to be honest with you; vendors are very delinquent when it comes to really standing up and financially contributing their dues to the vending association.”

This financial shortfall has prevented the establishment of a sustainable pension plan.

The association has explored several options, including the possibility of partnering with insurance firms, but according to Isaac, these efforts have yet to come to fruition.

To address this issue, Isaac explained that the Vendors Association has contacted the National Insurance Corporation (NIC) to seek a viable alternative.

“We wrote to the NIC, we wanted to know exactly how it works for a self-employed person, because we’ve seen where vendors are stuck in situations where they’re unable to fend for themselves and we have put things like hampers together to support them. Sometimes we do a hamper and get some financial assistance, but we cannot maintain that at all,” he told St. Lucia Times.

Through this partnership, the Vendors Association president said his organisation can now issue a letter to vendors that allows them to start contributing to an NIC pension plan.

Vendors can make contributions of as little as $50 per month.

See also

“Not only pension but also, they can secure some kind of medical assistance, or if they do not qualify for some kind of pension they can get a lump sum of a fraction of what they paid. So we are encouraging people all the time to start to pay something,” Isaac stated.

The Vendors Association is urging all members to take advantage of this opportunity and start contributing to secure their financial future before it is too late.

Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.

 