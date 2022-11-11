Vendors Association President Urges Improved Security In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Asserting that cruise ship visitors get information about places to avoid in Castries, the President of the Saint Lucia Craft and Dry Goods Vendors Association, Peter ‘Ras Ipa’ Isaac, has called for stepped-up security in the capital.

“‘Avoid Broglie Street, avoid the Chaussee, avoid Jn Baptiste Street’ – They tell them that on these cruise ships,” Isaac declared during an appearance this week on the DBS Television programme – Newsmaker Live.

“That’s why sometimes it is said that only twenty-five percent of the cruise passengers disembark,” he explained.

At the same time, Isaac was sure that being on the ship was quite an experience.

As a result, he questioned whether the vessel would encourage everyone to disembark.

Nevertheless, he explained that there’s a need for more security in the country.

“We need people to be sure that the areas where the vendors are selling are safe,” Isaac asserted.

“I am not saying that the police can be everywhere, but police must be there and the people must be given the kind of assurance that they are secure,” he told programme Host Timothy Poleon.

And he indicated that when cruise passengers disembark, they should feel they could walk the streets of Castries with no one snatching their chain or bag and fleeing.

“If we cannot give people these type of assurances then we are in a lot of trouble,” Isaac warned.

Headline photo: Peter ‘Ras Ipa’ Isaac

