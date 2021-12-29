Vending Huts Along Jeremie Street, Castries Ravaged By Fire – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Early on Wednesday morning, firefighters from the Saint Lucia Fire Service Headquarters responded to a fire report along Jeremie Street, Castries, and found vending huts near the taxi stand on fire.

Emergency responders said they received a distress call about 1:50 am.

An official disclosed that the fire did extensive damage to two of the huts and also charred the external wall of one of the CDC apartment blocks. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

– Advertisement –

There are no further details at present.

– Advertisement –