Residents say a vehicle plunged over a precipice at Belvedere, Canaries, Friday around 9:30 pm, resulting in injuries to three people on board.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) disclosed that emergency responders from the Soufriere fire station rushed to the scene and transported the driver to the Soufriere Hospital.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo from social media

