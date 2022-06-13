Vehicle Accidents, Physical Assaults, And Shooting Among SLFS Weekend Responses – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

For the period June 10th to 13th, 2022, the Saint Lucia Fire Service made a total of 110 ambulance responses, inclusive of 11 responses to motor vehicular incidents, 4 responses related to physical assault and 1 shooting incident.

There were 4 fire calls recorded inclusive of bush and rubbish fires.

On Friday June 10th 2022, at 10:58 a.m., emergency personnel at the Gros Islet Fire Station responded to a call relating to a motor vehicular accident at Mongiraud, Gros Islet.

The responding officers found a collision between a motor vehicle and a motorcycle. Assessment of the motorcyclist revealed that he sustained trauma to his legs. Emergency care was provided to him. Then he was transported to the OKEU Hospital for further medical assistance.

On Friday June 10th 2022 at 1:36 p.m., emergency personnel at the Gros Islet Fire Station responded to a call relating to a motor vehicular accident at Riviere Mitan, Monchy.

The responding officers found one 20-year-old male who was the rider of a motorcycle which collided with a motor vehicle. He presented an obvious sign of death. The incident scene was left in the care of officers of the Gros Islet Police Station.

On Friday June 10th , 2022 at 10 p.m., emergency personnel at the Soufriere Fire Station responded to a call relating to a motor vehicular accident at Belvedere, Canaries.

One Suzuki Grand Vitara veered off the road and over a precipice. There were three occupants, two of which were rescued from the precipice.

Emergency care was provided to them. Thereafter, all the patients were transported to the Soufriere Hospital. The incident scene was left in the care of officers of the Canaries Police Station.

On Saturday June 11th 2022 at 11:41 p.m., emergency personnel at the Fire Service Headquarters responded to a call relating to a shooting incident at Jacmel.

The responding crew found a 30-year-old male in the presence of police officers. A physical assessment of the patient revealed that he sustained a puncture wound. Emergency care was administered to him. Then he was transported to the OKEU Hospital for further management of his injury.

On Sunday June 12th 2022, at 4:07 p.m., emergency personnel at the Gros Islet Fire Station responded to a call relating to a motor vehicular accident at Choc Hill.

The responding crew found one Toyota AE1000 and one Toyota IST which had a head on collision. Two individuals sustained blunt force trauma/ minor injuries. Emergency care was provided to them, then they were transported via ambulance to a medical facility for further assistance.

On Sunday June 12th 2022, at 8:16 p.m., emergency personnel at the Gros Islet Fire Station responded to a call relating to a motor vehicular accident at Choc Hill.

The responding crew found one Nissan Pick-up and one Mitsubishi Lancer which had a head on collision. One female occupant sustained minor injuries and was transported to OKEU hospital for further medical assistance.

Source: Saint Lucia Fire Service. Statement from Communications Officer – Annia Mitchel. Headline photo: File image of SLFS response to November 2021 motorcycle accident at Dennery.

