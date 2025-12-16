Excellent all-round effort leads Saint Lucia U23 past Dominica U13 cricket competition lays foundation for future success Gusto scores, but Pack lose in title matchup Turnout, results, rejected ballots: How Saint Lucians voted Recycling pilot exposes missing links as Jua Kali prepares Phase Two Meta starts kicking Australian children off Instagram, Facebook
Local News

VAT-free day set for December 22

16 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
Promote your business with NAN

Christmas shopping just got sweeter. Saint Lucians will enjoy a VAT‑free day on December 22, now formally approved by Parliament.Ahead of the December 1 general elections, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre had promised a VAT‑free day, and on Tuesday, during the first sitting of Parliament following the polls, he moved to make it official by tabling a motion to amend the VAT Act. The amendment allows the Inland Revenue Department to make the necessary adjustments ahead of the designated day.

Support us

Related News

15 December 2025

Nicholas Barnard elected Chamber of Commerce President

09 December 2025

Saint Lucia, Indonesia agree to boost coconut, fruit processing

14 December 2025

Saint Lucian director sees opportunity – and risk – in Netflix’s big move

11 December 2025

Chastanet ordered to pay Frederick $60 000 in defamation case