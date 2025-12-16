VAT-free day set for December 22

Christmas shopping just got sweeter. Saint Lucians will enjoy a VAT‑free day on December 22, now formally approved by Parliament.Ahead of the December 1 general elections, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre had promised a VAT‑free day, and on Tuesday, during the first sitting of Parliament following the polls, he moved to make it official by tabling a motion to amend the VAT Act. The amendment allows the Inland Revenue Department to make the necessary adjustments ahead of the designated day.