Valley Soccer Aiming For Major Upset Against VSADC – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Following a terrific start to the Castries Super League Season with six goals scored over two games, the action continues when the young and promising ballers of the Valley Soccer Club square up against defending champions VSADC, who have reason to be confident after their dominant display over Flow Lancers FC.

Although, the score line was only 2-0, their organization defensively and their intelligence with and without the ball made it difficult for the opposition to get control of the game.

Valley Soccer’s performance in the Promotional League was abysmal at best, with plenty of their players being vastly inexperienced in senior football.

But, on the brighter side, they will welcome back one of the more leadership type players in the form of Blayne Edgar, fresh from a hamstring injury.

– Advertisement –

With Edgar’s experience in the defence, who has shipped seven goals in two games, a better display at the back is on the horizon.

Other key members such as striker, Nakeem Joseph, and midfielder, Aazah Daniel will be looking to aid in helping the team pull off one of the upsets of the season early on. As for VSADC, They would hope to have striker, Shaquille Degazon fully fit for this game as many believe that he would have tucked away many of the chances that went begging in the last game.

Winger, Raheim Peters will look to be back in the starting line-up after suffering a hamstring strain in the previous game.

On Saturday 9th April, VSADC will be looking to continue their winning ways squaring up against Valley Soccer Club at the SAB playing field at 4pm.

In the other match, NYAH FC will face Flow Lancers FC. While NYAH FC drew 2-2 with FC Pioneers in their opening game, they will be hoping to put their first three points on the board with their opponents looking to have a similar fate.

O’neil Alexander will be looking to add to his goal scoring tally while captain Christopher St. Catherine will be urging his team to produce a better defensive display.

For Lancers, they will be looking to score their first goal of the competition with the trust weighing on the shoulders of young striker Andrez Daniel.

His blistering pace will be a cause for concern for many defenders this season, especially against a Nyah team who can be vulnerable on the counter attack. They face off on Sunday 10th April at the SAB playing field.

All football enthusiasts, the media and the general public are invited to the SAB to take in the action.

Round One Fixtures & Results thus far:

2 Apr 22 Flow Lancers v VSADC 0-2

3 Apr 22 Nyah FC v FC Pioneers 2-2

9 Apr 22 Valley Soccer v VSADC 4pm

10 Apr 22 Nyah FC v Flow Lancers 4pm

23 Apr 22 FC Pioneers v Valley Soccer 4pm

24 Apr 22 VSADC v Nyah FC 4pm

30 Apr 22 Flow Lancers v Valley Soccer 4pm

7 May 22 VSADC v Nyah FC 4pm

8 May 22 Nyah FC v Valley Soccer 4pm

14 May 22 FC Pioneers v Flow Lancers 4pm

Source: Castries Football Council. Headline photo: Internet stock image.

– Advertisement –