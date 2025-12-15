Local News
Valley boys win Under-10 crown to complete double
15 December 2025
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
For the second time in recent months, Mabouya Valley have been crowned champions of age-group football, adding the Saint Lucia Football Association Under-10 Boys’ Championship to the Under-12 title they won in October.
Related News
15 December 2025
OPINION: Some reasons Saint Lucia stuck with Mr Pierre (Part II)
02 December 2025
SLP candidates thank supporters after landslide wins
03 December 2025
Final count confirms Prospere as Dennery South MP
13 December 2025