Valerie Albert Fevrier’s Husband, Son Serve Notice Of Claim Against Local Surgeon – St. Lucia Times News

The husband and son of the late Valerie Albert Fevrier have announced formal notice of a claim against a local surgeon involved in her medical treatment.

The announcement came in a statement Wednesday.

The complete statement appears below:

Today marks one year since the death of founding Director of Helen Television System, Valerie Albert Fevrier. Miss Albert as she was affectionately known succumbed overseas after local medical interventions here proved inadequate.

Today the husband and son of Miss Albert are honoring her memory and speaking out on efforts to hold accountable members of the medical profession.

“We wish to announce today that we have served formal notice of a claim against a local surgeon who was involved in the medical treatment of my wife. We believe that his actions- or lack thereof – resulted in her death. We believe that the standard of medical care practiced by him in her treatment fell far below the minimal acceptable standards, even for a small third world country like St. Lucia.”

Our actions will not bring her back, but in keeping with statements we made a year ago, we believe that medical professionals need be held accountable when they fall short.

We believe some of these doctors need to be re-certified and renew the Hippocratic oath. There are too many cases which go unreported and unchallenged.

If anything, we hope that this case will go a long way in holding medical professionals more accountable.

As part of the process, we are also lodging a formal complaint with the Medical Council.

