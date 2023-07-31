UWP Women’s Arm Warns Of Protests Over Inaction On RSLPF Sexual Harassment Allegations – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The women’s arm of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has warned of protests over the failure of a high-ranking police officer to step aside or be removed from his position to allow a probe into sexual harassment allegations.

“We will protest,” Attorney at Law Jeannine Giraudy-McIntyre declared in a message on behalf of the UWP women announcing the measures that failure to act would attract.

“We will take all necessary measures to ensure that our top cop is a man of integrity, a man in whom we can repose faith and confidence. We are of one mind in this,” the former UWP Castries North candidate stated.

“We are of unwavering determination and together we are an unstoppable force,” Giraudy-McIntyre asserted.

She explained that Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre was responsible for placing the high-ranking police officer in the position.

But she observed that the Police Welfare Association sent copies of letters from the alleged victims to the Prime Minister before the appointment.

Giraudy-McIntyre described the allegations against the officer as damning.

“Philip J. Pierre flings his hands in the air and says in a pitiful and helpless voice: ‘What can I do about it?” She stated.

In this regard, the UWP women’s arm spokesperson urged Pierre to require administrative leave for the officer until an independent probe clears him of the allegations.

The former Senate President vowed that females would not sit back and allow ‘this travesty against women.’

“We refuse to accept this in 2023,” Giraudy-McIntyre said.

“We women refuse to allow the progress that we have made over all these years to be undermined by recklessness, cowardice and inaction,” she observed.

And she questioned whether the Prime Minister understood the power of women.

“We will rise up from every walk of life and make our voices heard. We will stand united on an issue that affects every woman in our society – mothers, grandmothers, sisters, and daughters. We stand with those brave female officers – our sisters who are immensely fearful of the repercussions of speaking out,” she said.

