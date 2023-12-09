UWP Women’s Arm Issues Call To Action To Prevent Violence Against Women And Girls – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence which started on November 25, aims to raise awareness and mobilize efforts against violence against women and girls.

This global issue transcends borders, cultures, and socio-economic strata, and is a violation of fundamental human rights.

The event calls for a renewed focus on investing in prevention strategies that address the unique challenges faced by different communities.

Prevention strategies are crucial in creating a world where women and girls can live free from the fear of violence. T

They involve tackling root causes, dismantling harmful societal norms, and fostering a culture of respect and equality.

This requires a proactive commitment of resources, time, and effort to create lasting change. Supporting educational programs that challenge gender stereotypes and promote healthy relationships is also essential.

Legal and policy changes that address systemic issues contributing to gender-based violence are also crucial aspects of prevention.

Fostering open dialogues within communities, such as families, schools, workplaces, and religious institutions, is another crucial aspect of prevention.

Fighting gender-based violence is a shared duty that requires strategic and prudent investment that will have a long-lasting impact, end the cycle of silence and create a future free from the threat of violence to women and girls.

A clear call to action is needed, including investments in prevention, vocalization of opposition to violence, and support for survivors.

The 16 Days of Activism is used as a catalyst of change, to ensure that violence against women and girls will be an anomaly rather than the norm in the future.

As such, we will continue to monitor investigations into alleged sexual assault of femalesofficers by Senior Police Officer.

SOURCE: United Workers Party National Women’s Arm

