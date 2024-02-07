UWP Women Urge National Day Of Prayer As Murders Soar – St. Lucia Times

The crime situation in our beloved country, Saint Lucia, has become a constant source of fear and concern, particularly in a month when we should be celebrating our Independence.

Instead of beaming with pride as a nation, we find ourselves grappling with a surge in crime that robs us of our joy and tarnishes our sense of unity.

Every day, we are confronted with heartbreaking stories of sons being murdered, leaving families devastated and communities shaken.

It’s a reality that we can no longer ignore or accept.

The loss of these sons is not just a statistic; it’s a profound tragedy that cuts deep into the fabric of our society.

Their young lives are cut short, their potential extinguished, and their families left to cope with unimaginable grief. Behind every headline, there are grieving mothers, sisters, and daughters who are left to pick up the pieces of shattered lives.

The fear of violence hangs over us like a dark cloud, casting a shadow over our daily lives. Women, in particular, are forced to navigate through streets filled with danger, constantly looking over our shoulders, fearing for the safety of our loved ones.

It’s a burden that weighs heavily on us, limiting our freedom and constraining our ability to live our lives to the fullest.

We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to this epidemic of violence. We cannot allow these senseless killings to become the new normal.

We demand immediate action from the Government to address this crisis and ensure the safety and security of all citizens, regardless of gender.

We call on law enforcement to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of these crimes, to bring the perpetrators to justice, and to send a clear message that violence will not be tolerated in our society.

We call on policymakers to implement comprehensive measures to address the root causes of violence, including poverty, inequality, and lack of access to education and opportunities.But most importantly, we must join together in solidarity against violence.

We must support one another and create a society where every son, daughter, mother, and father can live without fear.

In this time of crisis, let us come together as a nation and declare a National Day of Prayer, seeking guidance and strength as we combat crime and work towards a safer, more peaceful future.

We cannot afford to wait any longer. The time for action is now.

SOURCE: United Workers Party Women’s Arm