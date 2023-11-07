UWP Women Demand Richard Frederick’s Removal From Cabinet – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

In a striking demonstration of strength and solidarity, more than 200 committed women came together for the UWP Women’s Arm Conference on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

The conference’s resounding slogan, “Fanm Sent Lisi, Annou Tjenn Tèt Nou Byen Ho!” exhorted the Party’s female members to remain strong and self-assured, particularly given the current political environment.

The closed morning session received the President’s report and witnessed the election of the executive committee, a team made up of seasoned and committed women who havedemonstrated unshakable support for the Party.

The open afternoon session was a time for introspection, harmony, and joy. Prominent female Party members gave passionate statements that struck a strong chord with the audience.

The speakers conveyed several themes, including the power of women and their unique capacity to bring forth life and to nurture the sons and daughters and future leaders of this land.

These inspirational talks were warmly greeted with applause and sincere gratitude.

In the present atmosphere of hate and denigration of women, speaker after speaker denounced the horrible remarks and violent threats made by Richard Frederick on his broadcast talk show against Ms. Minerva Ward and Ms. Irmar Frank.

Frederick’s foul remarks echoed along the hallway.

In an act of solidarity and deference to all people, the ladies of the Party demandedthat Prime Minister Pierre remove the shameful and transgressive Minister from his Cabinet.

The congregation of women were reminded of the sacrifices made by ordinary women through simple acts of courage to ensure safety, equality, and justice for each generation of women to come.

All women were exhorted to keep their heads up, to be self-assured and unwavering intheir quest of a just and equitable society.

The conference was a huge success, and with every woman’s head held high, the Women’sArm of the Party is prepared to pursue its political objectives.

SOURCE: United Workers Party National Women’s Arm. Headline file photo: Richard Frederick speaks with reporters.

