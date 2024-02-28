UWP Urges Vieux Fort Solidarity Against Gun Violence – St. Lucia Times

As members of the United Workers Party (UWP) Constituency Branch of Vieux Fort South we stand firm in condemning all forms of violence and crime, particularly the alarming increase in gun violence in Vieux Fort.

The loss of young lives to violence is truly tragic and heartbreaking and we take this opportunity to extend our deepest sympathies to the families of those who have lost their loved ones through this senseless killing.

We must prioritize initiatives that provide support, guidance and opportunities for our youth to thrive and avoid the paths of violence.

Together, we can work towards creating a future where every young person in Vieux Fort has the chance to fulfill their potential.

The current situation in our beloved community is distressing, with the rise in gun violence creating an atmosphere of fear and unease.

This has taken a toll on the community resulting in the early closure of businesses and a reduction in social and community activities.

Safety concerns not only affect livelihoods but also erodes the social fabric of the town, turning it into a ghost town by evening.

We urge all members of the community to come together in solidarity against gun violence and actively work towards creating a safer environment for everyone in Vieux Fort. Your support and collaboration are crucial in effectively tackling this pressing issue.

We commend the installation of the CCTV cameras as a proactive measure to assist in monitoring and curbing gun and crime violence in Vieux Fort.

However, we recognise that more comprehensive strategies are needed to get to the root causes of the violence.

Let us work together as a community to find solutions and to prevent further tragedies.

SOURCE: United Workers Party Constituency Branch of Vieux Fort South