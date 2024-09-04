UWP Spokesman Congratulates New Acting Police Commissioner

Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) spokesman Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute has congratulated Saint Lucia’s new Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP), Verne Garde.
“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the newly appointed commissioner of police, Mr. Garde. I’m wishing him well in his tenure. I’m hoping that his appointment will make a difference,” Montoute said.
Garde’s six-month contract took effect on Monday.
At Tuesday’s UWP’s weekly press briefing, Montoute noted that the appointment comes at a trying time.
Saint Lucia has witnessed a spike in deadly gun violence, which the former Gros Islet MP declared had become progressively worse over the last three years.
” “I know his task is a difficult one because he is inheriting a situation that is dire. I’m hoping that he is up to the task, so we are calling upon you to provide Saint Lucians with some reprieve through your crime-fighting efforts with the men and women of the Saint Lucia police force,” Montoute stated regarding the new Acting Police Commissioner.
Verne Garde is a former police officer who served for over twenty years with the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).
He previously held the position of Director of Corrections and succeeds Crusita Descartes Pelius, whose tenure as Saint Lucia’s first female Police Commissioner ended on August 31.
There are high expectations that Garde’s leadership will steer the police force towards more effective strategies and improve public safety.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.