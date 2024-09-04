UWP Spokesman Congratulates New Acting Police Commissioner

Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) spokesman Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute has congratulated Saint Lucia’s new Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP), Verne Garde.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the newly appointed commissioner of police, Mr. Garde. I’m wishing him well in his tenure. I’m hoping that his appointment will make a difference,” Montoute said.

Garde’s six-month contract took effect on Monday.

At Tuesday’s UWP’s weekly press briefing, Montoute noted that the appointment comes at a trying time.

Saint Lucia has witnessed a spike in deadly gun violence, which the former Gros Islet MP declared had become progressively worse over the last three years.

” “I know his task is a difficult one because he is inheriting a situation that is dire. I’m hoping that he is up to the task, so we are calling upon you to provide Saint Lucians with some reprieve through your crime-fighting efforts with the men and women of the Saint Lucia police force,” Montoute stated regarding the new Acting Police Commissioner.

Verne Garde is a former police officer who served for over twenty years with the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

He previously held the position of Director of Corrections and succeeds Crusita Descartes Pelius, whose tenure as Saint Lucia’s first female Police Commissioner ended on August 31.

There are high expectations that Garde’s leadership will steer the police force towards more effective strategies and improve public safety.