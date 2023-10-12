UWP Says ‘Uncaring Government’ Not Listening, So It’s Time To Take To The Streets – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The United Workers Party has issued a resounding call for citizen action and protest.

After a series of Town Hall Meetings from Babonneau in the North to Soufriere in the West and Vieux Fort in the south, a protest march is scheduled for Saturday, 14 October from 3:30 pm, starting at the Windward and Leeward Brewery Gap to the St. Jude Hospital in Augier, to be followed by a Public Meeting nearby, at Cantonement playing field.

It was very clear from the speakers and community leaders at the various Town Hall Meetings that Saint Lucia is in trouble and that we need to rescue it from the gross mismanagement, corrupt and uncaring government of the Labour Party.

Saint Lucians have indicated that they cannot continue to live under the hardships of the high cost of living including increases in bread, bus fares, food prices nor can they continue to pay the highest price for fuel ever in the history of the country.

The citizens are concerned about the continued upsurge of crime, the lack of healthcare, victimization by public officials, corruption, and the still unfinished St. Jude hospital.

The government borrowed $200 million for the St. Jude project, including the refurbishment of the eighty (80) year-old, dilapidated Old St. Jude with a completion time of two (2) years while the new, modern, state of the art structure with a completion time of six (6) months at a cost of $ 50 million remains unfinished and abandoned.

This uncaring government is not listening. It is time to take to the streets and let our voices be heard.

The UWP calls on all citizens to join the march and public meeting. Together we can rescue Saint Lucia.

Let us speak in one voice to ensure we receive the hospital we rightfully deserve.

SOURCE: United Workers Party. Headline photo: Stock image of UWP protest in November 2022.

