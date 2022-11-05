UWP Says Time For Pierre To Address The Nation On Crime – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has declared in a post on its official Facebook page that it is time for Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre to address the nation on crime amid 59 homicides for the year.

Pierre is also the Minister of National Security.

“When will the Minister for National Security address the country? Who really is Saint Lucia’s Minister for National Security? Is there even a Minister? Based on his silence, one would wonder why he still holds the position since he obviously doesn’t care,” the UWP said.

The opposition party asserted that Saint Lucia had been rocked under Pierre’s watch by recording breaking crimes, including numerous murders and robberies.

“The Prime Minister has returned from his vacation where according to him, he got a chance to ‘rest and reflect’. It is time for Philip J Pierre to address the nation regarding crime and do what he was elected to do, which is Put People First! How many more must die before he says something or takes action?” The UWP stated.

