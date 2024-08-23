UWP Says SLP ‘Walk For Progress’ A Mask For Failures

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has strongly condemned the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) over the upcoming ‘Walk for Progress’, asserting it is a desperate attempt to mask the Government’s failures.

The SLP has planned the event for Sunday.

Opposition spokesman Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute told St. Lucia Times the walk was a “shameless attempt to deflect from reality’.

According to Montoute, at a time when the healthcare system is in shambles and homicide numbers are at the highest in years, there is no such thing as success for the Labour government.

He also questioned the rationale behind the SLP organising Sunday’s walk.

Montoute asserted that typically it’s the kind of the activity that opposition parties plan to highlight Government shortcomings.

“What is there to refer to as a success? This Government has been a dismal failure – not to mention the CIP scandal, the Bananes land scandal, the Halls of Justice scandal, the GPH scandal. This is a government of secrets, lies and propaganda. This is the most disastrous, most dismal performance I have ever seen, and I think it’s a coverup,” the UWP Public Relations Officer declared.

Additionally, he indicated that the walk is simply an attempt by the SLP to gauge public sentiment ahead of what could be an early election.

“Despite what they say, they know within themselves that they have not done well. So they would like to find out where they stand. But I’m saying to them – whatever happens on Sunday will not be an accurate reflection of reality because they have gone around mobilising. They are recruiting people to come out there,” Montoute observed.

“People will be coming out there to secure favours and so on. But that doesn’t mean in their hearts that they genuinely supporting the Government, and thank God the ballot is secret,” the former Gros Islet MP stated.

On the other hand, the SLP has touted the “Walk for Progress” as a celebration of its achievements over the past three years.

In this regard, the party has highlighted Government initiatives.

They include implementing a minimum livable wage, upgrading sporting facilities, introducing a semi-professional football league, a $100 million injection into infrastructure, and the “One University Graduate per Household” programme.

The electorate voted the SLP into office during the July 26, 2021 general elections which the party won by a landslide.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre recently explained why Sunday’s ‘Walk for Progress’ is slated for 2:30 pm from the Vigie Playing Field.

“We want the people of Saint Lucia to show us, have a physical manifestation of whether they are in favour of the policies of the Government,” the SLP leader told reporters.

PHOTO: Stock image of SLP march while in opposition.