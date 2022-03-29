UWP Says Pierre To Borrow Hundreds Of Millions To Fund Budget – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) claims that Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre is to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars to fund ‘the largest budget in St Lucia’s history.’

The UWP made the claim on Tuesday in a press release on its official Facebook page.

It asserted that Pierre, responsible for finance, will present a whopping 1.8 Billion dollar budget, requiring him to borrow at least $500 million to finance his first such fiscal measure.

According to the release, the largest budget presented by then Prime Minister Allen Chastanet was $1.6 Billion for 2021-2022.

It observed that in opposition, the SLP criticised the UWP for having to borrow to finance the Government.

” Now that they are in office, like with many of the other issues that they criticised whilst out, they are doing exactly what they stood against,” the UWP stated.

The opposition group said it was ‘another glaring example of hypocrisy’ on the part of the Labour Party.

Philip J. Pierre will present the Estimates to the House of Assembly at 4:00 pm Tuesday.

The Debate on the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure will commence on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 from 10:00 am.

