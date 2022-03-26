UWP Reiterates Call To Cushion Rising Cost Of Living – St. Lucia Times News

Internet file photo

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has reiterated a call for the Government to ease the burden of the rising cost of living on Saint Lucians while accusing Prime Minister Philip. J. Pierre of being uncaring.

In a release on its official Facebook page, the UWP stated that Pierre has shown that he doesn’t care about the well-being of St Lucians.

It noted that the Castries East MP had rejected the opposition party’s recommendations which would help reduce the burdens Saint Lucians are enduring due to the daily increases in goods and services.

According to the release, Pierre responded to the UWP’s proposal:”These plans belong in a rubbish dump.”

At the same time, the UWP observed that the PM is still not announcing any measures his Government will put in place to help citizens whose ability to survive is being stifled.

As a result, the opposition party renewed its call for Pierre, responsible for finance, to reduce VAT, add more items to the zero-rated list, and reintroduce and expand the Electricity Assistance Programme.

The party also urged him to provide more support to farmers, reduce the price of cooking gas, announce no more increases to gas and diesel, and deliver on his promise of $1500 to each Saint Lucian.