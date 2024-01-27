UWP Officials Criticise Government Over Sugar Shortages – St. Lucia Times

Two opposition United Workers Party (UWP) officials have criticised the government over sugar shortages since the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) took office after the general elections on July 26, 2021.

UWP Mobilisation Officer Nancy Charles noted that, under Emma Hippolyte as Commerce Minister, Saint Lucia had experienced continuous sugar shortages, although the commodity was available elsewhere in the Caribbean.

Charles said regarding the most recent sugar shortage, she discovered that the item was available in Dominica, Barbados, St Kitts, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Jamaica.

The UWP Mobilisation Officer spoke during an appearance on Rev-Up SLU 97.1 FM.

Former Soufriere MP Herod Stanislas appeared with her.

He said the sugar shortages demonstrated the incompetence of the Prime Minister, the Commerce Minister, and the Cabinet.

He recalled former Commerce Minister Bradley Felix saying that when he headed the Ministry, his Permanent Secretary would present a document indicating how much sugar and flour were in the Government warehouse and when the country expected the next shipment.

Stanislas wondered whether the current Commerce Minister, Emma Hippolyte, receives that information and knows when supplies are running low.

“Again, it is the pattern of blaming and excuses. The first time, she said we were consuming too much sugar,” the former MP recalled.

Stanislas said now, the blame lies with climate change and crop yields.

Nevertheless, he declared that all the other Islands have sugar.

Last week, Saint Lucia’s Director of Consumer Affairs announced that the island was taking steps to avert future sugar shortages.

Wendy Frederick said Saint Lucia was sourcing the commodity from ‘alternative suppliers’.

In addition, Frederick said the country was expecting supplies this week.