UWP Observes 13th Anniversary Of St Jude Hospital Fire – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The United Workers Party observes that today marks the 13th anniversary of the fireat St Jude’s Hospital on September 9, 2009.

Having worked diligently towards building a world class and state-of-the-art hospitalduring its recent term of office, the UWP administration was determined to provide to the people of the south, and by extension the people of Saint Lucia, an effective solution to healthcare.

Unfortunately, the ravages of Covid seriously hampered the progress of the construction works at the hospital site in the south.

The decision by the current administration to return to the old St. Jude Hospital which began serving the general population since 1965 is not a move in the best interest of the people of Saint Lucia.

– Advertisement –

The ageing number of buildings are not the most efficient and convenient layout for a modern hospital.

The old St. Jude Hospital which was originally constructed in 1942 can hardly beconsidered as relevant or up to the times.

With all the development, investment, and economic activity planned for the south, it only makes sense to give the people of the south, a modern and resilient structure which is in keeping with expectations for a hospital in these modern times.

The United Workers Party calls on the Philip J. Pierre administration to consider all the benefits of the modern facility started by the United Workers Party and to complete the new St. Jude Hospital facility.

The United Workers Party calls on the current administration to look to the futurerather regressing into the past with our healthcare.

SOURCE: United Workers Party. Headline photo: Stock image

– Advertisement –