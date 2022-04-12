UWP Mourns Death Of Former MP Desmond Brathwaite – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The United Workers Party is deeply saddened, and mourns the sudden death of former

parliamentarian Desmond Brathwaite.

He served as the UWP parliamentary representative for Castries South and held the portfolio as Minister of Community Development and Sports from 1992 to 1997 serving under former Prime Minister Sir John Compton.

He also served as the chairman of the St. Lucia Housing Development Corporation before

his tenure as a minister of government.

Desmond Brathwaite was also closely involved with the production of UWP newspaper

The Vanguard soon after its 1972 inception.

He was an avid bodybuilder and continued working out at his home gym up to his passing.

The United Workers Party extends sincere condolences to his family and friends.

Source: United Workers Party

