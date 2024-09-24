UWP Intensifies Calls For Early Election

The United Workers Party (UWP) has intensified calls for an early general election, fueled by its growing concerns over the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) government’s performance.

The SLP surged into government by a landslide after the July 26, 2021 polls.

The UWP managed to hold on to only two of the eleven seats in the 17-seat parliament.

Party spokesperson Lenard “Spider” Montoute emphasised the urgency of an early election.

‘I think St Lucians should ensure and force an early election. Because if Saint Lucia has to continue on this trajectory, by the time the term is up, there will be no Saint Lucia to rescue,” the UWP Public Relations Officer asserted.

Montoute declared that in the UWP’s plans for succession after the next election, economic growth would prioritise the needs of the people, even those in lower economic brackets.

He criticised the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) for worsening living conditions through policies he claimed have failed to address rising costs.

“Instead of bringing down the cost of living- some of which we have no control over, we have exacerbated the situation by putting on us a 2.5% levy that they claim is for health and security- the two worse areas in this country,” he said, highlighting rising youth violence and health concerns as indicators of government mismanagement.

Deputy Political Leader Guy Joseph echoed Montoute’s call, suggesting that if citizens mobilise against the current administration’s failings, an early election could become a reality.

“If everything goes to plan, and Saint Lucians take action, then an early election is highly possible,” Joseph stated.