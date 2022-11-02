UWP Hosts Successful Protest in Castries – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Hundreds gathered at the Derek Walcott Square for the United Workers Party led peaceful protest march held yesterday, Tuesday 01 November. It was a strong showing of supporters and members of the public carrying placards that addressed the many issues and concerns currently plaguing our nation.

Among the issues is the rapidly escalating crime situation and the most recent and controversial decision by the SLP government to giveaway two of the island’s seaports to a foreign entity, a move that lacked transparency and important detail.

Placards also identified the rising cost of living and fuel prices without any interventions by the government and its refusal to honour an election promise to give income support of $1,500 to Saint Lucians. Some called for the completion of the modern St Jude Hospital started by the United Workers

Party and abandoned by the Labour Party government, and for a referendum on St Lucia’s accession to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

Many demanded the removal or resignation of the Speaker of the House, the Honourable Claudius Francis, for his alarming statement on television, threatening to use a bazooka and Baygon against certain citizens.

The United Workers Party is encouraged by the turnout and thanks all those who participated in the protest for their lively, enthusiastic and strong support.

We thank the Police for giving us permission to peacefully protest and for their fine management of the protest.

We thank the public for keeping within the requirements agreed to with the Police for a maximum number of 1,000 persons taking part in the protest.

The United Workers Party will continue to agitate in the interest of the public and to hold the government accountable.

SOURCE: United Workers Party

