UWP Criticises PM Over ‘Exorbitant’ Gas Prices – St. Lucia Times

The United Workers Party (UWP) expresses its deep concern and strong objection to the first policy decision by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre for 2024, which disappointingly involves maintaining gas prices in Saint Lucia at among the highest levels within the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Other Caribbean islands with much smaller economies and the shared challenges of the rising cost of living and economic uncertainty are taking proactive steps to lower fuel prices, making the decision to maintain exorbitant prices even more unjustifiable and detrimental to the people of Saint Lucia.

Comparatively, in Dominica, a gallon of gas costs EC $13.91 and in Saint Kitts & Nevis it is priced at EC $13.33.

However, the citizens of Saint Lucia are burdened with the staggering cost of EC $16.50 per gallon, creating an unacceptable disparity that the UWP believes needs immediate attention.

It is the responsibility of the government to prioritize the welfare and economic welfare and economic well-being of its citizens.

This decision on gas prices lacks compassion and fails to address the urgent need from the financial strain.

The United Workers Party calls upon the government to reconsider its stance on gas prices and prioritize the interests of the people of Saint Lucia.

We urge Prime Minister Pierre to engage in meaningful dialogue with stakeholders, including the private sector, to collaboratively develop a more equitable and sustainable solution for our country.

We firmly believe that together, with compassionate and responsible governance we can create a brighter future for Saint Lucia, where our citizens do not have to bear the unnecessary burden of high gas prices.

The UWP remains committed to advocating for policies that promote economic growth, prosperity, and the well-being of all Saint Lucians.

SOURCE: United Workers Party

