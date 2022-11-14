UWP Congratulates Bradley Felix Regarding Choiseul Fishers Project – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The United Workers Party congratulates Honorable Bradly Felix on his commitment to and persistence in ensuring that the fishing port of Choiseul remains operational for the the people of the community.

The Party notes that as a result of several discussions between the former Minister of Agriculture Hon. Ezekiel Joseph and the Japanese representatives, a delegation left Saint Lucia for Japan in November 2019.

The delegation was led by the then Minister of Agriculture and included former Minister of Commerce, current Parliamentary Representative for Choiseul/Saltibus Hon Bradly Felix, the Chief Fisheries Officer, officials of the Ministry of Infrastructure and two members of the Choiseul fishing community.

The visit to Japan included the viewing of a model, constructed to scale, of the Choiseul fishing port, simulating wind, wave and sediment data which was collected over time. Additional data also had to be collected over a specific period to inform the action needed.

– Advertisement –

Several ports were visited to understand how similar issues had been resolved. Intense negotiations ensued resulting in the final signing of the Memorandum by the Saint Lucia Government on 9/11/2022 of a twenty-two million dollars Fishers Grant issued for the purpose of assisting with the ongoing problem of silting at the Choiseul fishing port.

The negotiations also included the Laborie and Micoud ports however the Japanese Government insisted on the completion of the Choiseul Port before the commencement of work on either of these ports.

The deliberate efforts by the Saint Lucia Labour Party administration to diminish, even erase, the developmental achievements of the United Worker’s Party administrations continue unabated. In spite of these efforts, the work of the United Worker’s Party administrations is clearly evident across the Saint Lucian landscape, for the benefit of all citizens.

The United Workers Party extends sincere gratitude to the Government and People of Japan for this much needed assistance and wishes the community of Choiseul/ Saltibus and Honourable Bradley Felix continued success in their endeavours.

SOURCE: United Workers Party

– Advertisement –