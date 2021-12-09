UWP Condemns Voice Notes Threatening Violent Protests

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has condemned voice notes on social media regarding potential violent protests over the inability of people to find jobs and feed their families.

A senior law enforcement official told St Lucia Times that the matter is under investigation and the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) was preparing a response plan.

Addressing an opposition news conference on Thursday, new UWP Chairman Andy Daniel disclosed that the party was aware of the voice notes.

“We have noted a series of voice notes on WhatsApp where persons are threatening persons in society. This United Workers Party strongly condemns any form of crime, any form of intimidation whether it is through voice note, whether it is in actuality. This United Workers Party will not stand for crime and we vehemently condemn this,” the former Speaker of the House of Assembly declared.

And regarding the UWP, he said the opposition group was rebuilding and reconnecting but was by no means broken.

The party suffered a massive defeat at July 26, 2021, general elections managing to hold on to only two of the 11 seats it formerly held in the 17 seat House of Assembly while in government.

According to Daniel, democracy and good governance require a vibrant and functional opposition which the UWP will provide.

“We aim to be the preferred political party in Saint Lucia by remaining relevant innovative and transparent through honesty, respect, teamwork, commitment, discipline and confidentiality,” he stated.

“We are ready for the journey ahead,” the Attorney at Law by profession declared.

