UWP Condemns Threats Against The Police – Urges Citizens To Support Cops – St. Lucia Times News

The United Workers Party takes this opportunity to distance itself from any and all

statements made calling on individuals to target the police in Saint Lucia.

Recently we heard of threats against the police by supposed criminal elements in our

society as well as other unsavoury comments by at least one individual on social media.

The United Workers Party would like to make it categorically clear that when in

government it supported the police 100 percent and continues to do so in Opposition.

We also take exception to the unapproved use of our party symbol in a doctored social

media video attempting to associate the comments made by an unaffiliated individual to

the United Workers Party.

Again, the United Workers Party condemns in the strongest possible terms any threats of

violence against our police men and women, and calls on all Saint Lucians to stand in

support of our police and the fight against crime in our beautiful island.

