UWP Concerned Over BVI Arrest, Claims Credit As RSLPF Participates In Tradewinds 2022 – St. Lucia Times News

The recent participation of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) in the US training exercise Tradewinds 2022, for the first time in nearly ten years, is thanks to the United Workers Party Government’s commitment to resolve IMPACS and have the Leahy Law lifted. The former Allen Chastanet-led administration worked tirelessly to restore Saint Lucia’s relationship with the United States Government, which led to the announcement in June 2021 by the United States Ambassador during a visit to Saint Lucia that the United States would resume security cooperation and assistance to units within the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) with immediate effect. Under the UWP administration the US had also provided support to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the form of donated equipment.

“This was not an easy task and was years in making; requiring extensive consultations across U.S. Government agencies,” explained former Prime Minister now Leader of the Opposition Hon Allen Chastanet. “We are pleased our police can now take part in such exercises and note that this also helps rebuild the morale of the RSLPF.”

“We can only hope that the present administration understands how much persistent negotiating it took to rebuild the relationship with the United States. Unfortunately, soon after this current government took office we were shocked to hear the External Affairs Minister publicly refer to key international partners as a ‘morally bankrupt mongoose gang’. Such reckless statements have severe implications for all Saint Lucians and can significantly reverse the gains earlier made.”

Chastanet said he was further concerned about the recent arrest of a high profile leader in the Caribbean by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

“It is important we know that our own elected officials are not implicated in what seems like a far-reaching investigation by the US and other international drug enforcement agencies. The SLP Government needs to clarify the stories in the public domain that there are ministers who have been denied their US Visas.” Chastanet also called on the Government to provide all the necessary assistance to the Office of the DPP to resolve the relevant IMPACS related cases.

.