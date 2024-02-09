UWP ‘Committed’ To Working With Government On Crime – St. Lucia Times

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has said that his United Workers Party (UWP) remains committed to working with the Government in addressing crime.

Chastanet took to Facebook on Wednesday to express the UWP’s position.

“Although Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre refuses our help, the United Workers Party remains committed to working with the Government regarding the crime situation,” the Micoud South MP wrote.

Chastanet observed that the Island’s murder toll, which stood at eight when he delivered his New Year’s address on Sunday, had climbed at the time of his post to eleven after three additional fatal shootings.

The Island has since recorded a twelfth homicide – a fatal stabbing in Dennery on Wednesday night.

Hours before Chastanet’s Facebook post, Prime Minister Pierre’s office had issued a release on the crime situation.

The release said Pierre vehemently condemns the ‘spate of callous shootings’ resulting in loss of life and injury.

According to the release, as Minister for National Security, the Prime Minister continues to facilitate allocating crime-fighting resources and tools to the police at every possible opportunity.

In addition, it said the police high command had assured the Prime Minister that known gang members, those who enable them, and the ‘nefarious people’ leading them will be ‘adamantly pursued until they are caught and expelled from our communities.’