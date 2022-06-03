UWP Chides Government Over School Repairs Budget – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prior to the UWP Government assuming office in 2016, the annual budget for school repairs was only $1 Million a year.

This $1 Million dollar budget had to be shared amongst over 120 schools on the island which averages an allocation of $8,333 per school for an entire year.

When the UWP assumed office in 2016, this budget was increased from $1 Million to $10 Million a year. This resulted in many schools which had fallen into deplorable conditions finally receiving the much needed attention that they had previously been starved of.