UWP Chides Government Over School Repairs Budget – St. Lucia Times News

Prior to the UWP Government assuming office in 2016, the annual budget for school repairs was only $1 Million a year.
This $1 Million dollar budget had to be shared amongst over 120 schools on the island which averages an allocation of $8,333 per school for an entire year.
When the UWP assumed office in 2016, this budget was increased from $1 Million to $10 Million a year. This resulted in many schools which had fallen into deplorable conditions finally receiving the much needed attention that they had previously been starved of.
Fast forward to 2022, the SLP has returned to Government and whilst they have passed the largest budget in Saint Lucia’s history at $1.8 Billion, they have cut the schools rehabilitation budget from the $10 Million instituted by the UWP down to $3 Million.
Is the SLP putting our teachers and students first by implementing a 70% cut on school rehabilitation? How can a school with a population of over 500 students have a budget of only $25,000 for maintenance for an entire year?
How could Shawn Edward agree to allowing Philip J Pierre to cut the budget for something as important as schools? Some schools suffer from leaking roofs, a lack proper desks and chairs for both students and teachers. The bathrooms in most are still unacceptable.
Is this how the SLP intends on putting your children first?
Source: United Workers Party. Headline photo: Internet stock image
