UWP Chairman Urges Pierre To Resign Over Crime Situation – St. Lucia Times

The Chairman of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Therold Prudent, citing Saint Lucia’s escalating crime situation including seven murders so far in 2024, has called on Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre to resign.

Pierre is also responsible for National Security.

Prudent declared that the Pierre administration was clueless and overwhelmed regarding crime management.

“They have no direction, no plan or strategy to fight this cancer which is constantly eating at the fabric of Saint Lucian society,” the UWP Chairman told reporters.

“Our Prime Minister, the only thing he can say to you every time that a child, a fellow Saint Lucian is murdered is that ‘I don’t know. I have no idea. My father was the police, not me”,” Prudent noted.

However, the UWP Chairman said that after close to three years as National Security Minister, if Pierre’s father had all the knowledge, Pierre should relinquish the Security portfolio to someone more capable.

“He thinks it’s a joke. Every time you want to talk about serious things this man is constantly laughing in the faces of the average citizen of this country and I am saying to him, resign. You have to resign Mr. Prime Minister, because you’ve lost it,” Prudent declared.

He said Pierre had lost the essence of being a leader and providing directives to the police.

The UWP official asserted that Pierre was in charge and the police should seek his guidance.

He said if the PM cannot provide that guidance and a professional approach to managing crime, the time is right to demit office in the country’s best interest.

Prudent said Pierre boasts about giving vehicles to the police.

However, he observed that strategies and directives to the police and not vehicles solve crime.

Prudent said the opposition wanted to work with the government in addressing crime and urged Pierre to include the UWP’s suggestions in the battle against criminal activity.