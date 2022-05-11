UWP Calls Out ‘Church Invader’ Joachim Henry After He Condemns Vieux Fort Church Attack – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has criticised Minister responsible for Ecclesiastical Affairs, Joachim Henry, over his condemnation of Sunday’s Molotov Cocktail attack on the Our Lady of the Assumption church in Vieux Fort.

No one was injured in the attack when a man, whom police later arrested, entered the church and exploded two incendiary devices.

Describing Joachim Henry as Saint Lucia’s ‘ most conspicuous ‘church invader’, the UWP declared that the Minister does not have the moral authority to speak against church invasions.

And the opposition party, in a release headlined ‘Double Standards & Hypocrites’, called on Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre to do this country justice and demand Henry’s immediate resignation or dismiss him from the Cabinet.

“In the interest of equal rights, fairness and justice for all and; what little is left of the good reputation of the Government of Saint Lucia, he should be made to face the same process that the latest church invader will have to face,” the UWP release asserted.

On April 24, 2021, Joachim Henry, the then opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) candidate for the Castries South East seat, entered the Forestiere Seventh Day Adventist church and confronted the incumbent MP Guy Joseph, disrupting a service that was in progress.

Henry, who was mourning the death of his son, accused Joseph of seeking to make political mileage from the tragedy.

He subsequently unseated Joseph after the July 26, 2021, general elections, which the SLP won by a landslide.

