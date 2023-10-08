UWP Calls On Saint Lucians To Join Protest March In Vieux Fort On Saturday – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has urged Saint Lucians to join a protest march in Vieux Fort on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

“We Saint Lucians will be protesting in Vieux Fort near the St. Jude Hospital and letting the government know exactly how we feel about what is taking place in this country,” UWP Public Relations Officer Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute told a party Town Hall meeting on Sunday.

Montoute explained that one of the main reasons for the Vieux Fort protest was concern over St. Jude Hospital.

But he declared that Saint Lucians have many other reasons for protesting.

The former Gros Islet MP mentioned, among other things, the high cost of living, the price of fuel, a hike in bread prices, unemployment, the 2.5 percent tax, and government corruption, against which he said Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre refuses to take a stand.

“So we must take a stand,” Montoute told Sunday’s Town Hall meeting.

He also spoke of the need to march against Pierre’s ‘incompetence’ and a Cabinet whose only concern is ‘protecting the victory.’

“We must march to return our country to good governance under Allen Chastanet and the United Workers Party,” the former Minister stated.

He called on all Saint Lucians to join the protest march starting at 4:00 p.m. at the Spartan Health Sciences University gap.

Montoute said a public meeting would follow the protest march.

“Let us do something about what is going on. I call you to action – every Saint Lucian. Every patriotic and concerned Saint Lucian, come out and show your love for your country and take a stand against this government,” he declared.

Headline photo: Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute (File image)

